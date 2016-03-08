Roma, Ancelotti's Everton to provide competition for Spanish midfielder
14 January at 18:00Everton, under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti, are interested in signing Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar, providing competition for interested side Roma, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Alicante Plaza via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Premier League club are looking to strengthen their midfield department, with Ancelotti looking to improve upon their current position in the league table. Everton are currently 11th in the league after 22 games, only six points behind 5th place Manchester United.
Roma are also interested in Villar, the report highlights, although now they will need to convince the player to head over to Italy instead of joining the English club. Villar has made 20 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1545 minutes so far this season, scoring one goal in that time. He is contracted to the second-tier Spanish club until June of 2021. He has been called up for the Spanish Under-21 squad.
Apollo Heyes
