Roma and AC Milan considering Schick-Suso swap deal: the details
11 July at 15:15Gonzalo Higuain is in the sights of Roma to reinforce the attack. Another name is Mariano Diaz, who could soon leave Real Madrid but there are some issues to solve before being able to make a decisive move for either of the two targets, as Patrick Schick could be offloaded, considering the player wants more playing time.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Schick does not want to move from being Edin Dzeko's reserve to becoming the reserve of either Higuain or Mariano. The Czech international is appreciated by AC Milan's coach Marco Giampaolo, who worked with him during his time and Sampdoria.
Meanwhile, the Giallorossi are keeping an eye on Suso's situation. The parties are considering a swap deal involving the two players but at the moment there is no real negotiation, just an idea of the club from the capital. It remains to be seen if a deal can materialize and developments could arrive in the coming days or weeks.
