Roma and AC Milan dealt blow as Atalanta confirm Gasperini stay
29 May at 15:15Atalanta have confirmed that their manager Gianpiero Gasperini is set to stay at the club next season.
With AC Milan, Roma and Inter looking for new managers, Gasperini was one of the managers on the list for all of the three clubs. While Inter are set to sign Antonio Conte, Milan and Roma are still without managers.
Atalanta have released a statement saying that Gasperini will stay at the La Dea next season.
The statement said: "Atalanta and Gian Piero Gasperini ahead together. "With great satisfaction I can confirm that the relationship between Atalanta and our coach Gian Piero Gasperini continues."
"The President Antonio Percassi adds that: "A growth path that goes on with the aim of giving continuity to what important has been built in these last three seasons and it is precisely by virtue of this historical moment that our Society is experiencing, there will also be a further greater involvement of my son Luca in all those aspects of a technical nature related to the First Team ". " I cannot now but wish everyone good work and as always FORZA ATALANTA."
Antonio Percassi tweeted: "With great satisfaction I can confirm that the relationship between Atalanta and our coach Gian Piero Gasperini continues".
