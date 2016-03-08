Roma and Fiorentina after AC Milan star: the situation
08 December at 15:45Giacomo Bonaventura has been showing positive performances for AC Milan since returning back from a long injury. The player's contract with the Rossoneri expires at the end of the ongoing season and Jack believes he deserves an extension at the San Siro.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), there have been no concrete updates on this regard, despite the midfielder's clear intention to remain at the club, especially after confirming his abilities in the last month.
In the meantime, some clubs have been asking for information on Bonaventura's situation. In the last few days, there would have been contacts between Fiorentina and Roma with agent Mino Raiola. The speech would be projected more to a summer move on a free transfer rather than in January.
However, developments on this front are expected soon enough, as Mino Raiola is expected to meet the Rossoneri management shortly, considering the many topics on the table. Besides the situation of Bonaventura, there are also those of Alessio Romagnoli, Suso as well as talks about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the club. One thing about Bonaventura is certain: his priority is to stay at Milan.
