Roma and Inter target: 'I had a Materazzi poster in my room, I liked Ronaldo'

Roma and Inter target Gianluca Mancini has revealed that he always been a fan of the nerazzurri and had posters of Marco Materazzi at home and he was a big fan of Ronaldo.



Mancini was recently talking to DAZN and he was asked about his view of the nerazzurri. He said: "I have a family of Interisti, I had the Materazzi poster, I liked Ronaldo, my father loved Vieri, so I also had his poster, my dream was to play in Serie A, I do not think about the Nerazzurri because the Atalanta is a strong company, I can easily compare it to Inter. It's a dream to be there."



Mancini has become one of the most impressive defenders in the Serie A this season, appearing 17 times so far in the Serie A. He has also scored five times, assisting once.



Roma and Inter have been interested in signing the Italian defender since the last month, but a move didn't take place as Atalanta were only looking to sell the player on a permanent basis, whereas Roma and Inter were both looking to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.



But both the Italian giants are expected to come back for the Atalanta man in the summer.



