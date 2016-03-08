Roma and Inter target: 'Just because I'm an Inter fan doesn't mean I'll go there'
01 February at 18:15Atalanta star Gianluca Mancini has revealed that just because he is an Inter Milan fan does not mean he will join the nerazzurri in the summer or soon.
The Italian defender, who has become one of Atalanta's best players this season, has attracted interest from both Roma and Inter Milan. He has impressed for the club this season.
Mancini was recently talking to Sky Sports and he revealed that just because he's an Inter Milan doesn't mean that the player will join the nerazzurri when they're interested in him.
He said: "My transfer to Inter because my faith is Nerazzurri? But no, they are things that are said because they are beautiful to tell.
"My family was an Interista, now it is atalantina because I play in the Atalanta. the secret of Bergamo is Gasperini. He is a hammer in training and competition.
"Then those who come here are struggling is normal: here in Bergamo you can go wrong as opposed to what happens elsewhere . We'll see what happens in the future."
