In fact, Porto are now working to lock down their midfielder, but the parties seem to be pretty far from each other still. According to A Bola, the midfielder will ask for a salary of €3m per year, looking to become the highest paid at the club.

For more news, visit our homepage.

Inter and Roma, in addition to various big European clubs, are keeping tabs on the situation of Hector Herrera, whose contract expires at the end of the season.