Roma and Lazio to go head to head for Argentinian starlet Gaich

14 June at 20:15

All about Gaich. Together with his lawyer Pablo Caro, as reported by Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Argentina Under 20 striker Adolfo Gaich, currently of San Lorenzo is in the capital to discuss a potential move to both Lazio and Roma. It will be a complicated negotiation that Tare will try to pursue as much as possible, after losing out on Wesley, who signed for Aston Villa yesterday.
 
Lazio are looking for a focal point to their attack with the characteristics of Gaich, who is loved by so many teams in Serie A. Inter and Milan could move on him soon, prompting an auction to break out, which Tare is understandably keen to avoid and so wants to conclude the deal quickly if possible.
 
Tare, compared to Rome, could put on the plate a less pressured environment in which the young striker will have the chance to grow and potentially explode in Europe. Gaich, from San Lorenzo to Rome: but on which bank of the Tiber will he land?
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Milan
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.