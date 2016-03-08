Roma and Lazio to go head to head for Argentinian starlet Gaich



All about Gaich. Together with his lawyer Pablo Caro, as reported by Lalaziosiamonoi.it, Argentina Under 20 striker Adolfo Gaich, currently of San Lorenzo is in the capital to discuss a potential move to both Lazio and Roma. It will be a complicated negotiation that Tare will try to pursue as much as possible, after losing out on Wesley, who signed for Aston Villa yesterday.



Lazio are looking for a focal point to their attack with the characteristics of Gaich, who is loved by so many teams in Serie A. Inter and Milan could move on him soon, prompting an auction to break out, which Tare is understandably keen to avoid and so wants to conclude the deal quickly if possible.



Tare, compared to Rome, could put on the plate a less pressured environment in which the young striker will have the chance to grow and potentially explode in Europe. Gaich, from San Lorenzo to Rome: but on which bank of the Tiber will he land?

