Roma and Man Utd target hits out at Ajax over negotiating tactics
18 May at 11:40During an interview with Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant, Ajax winger Justin Kluivert discussed his future amid speculation that he could join Manchester United or Roma during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“Ajax want me to renew so that they can ask for more money from the clubs which want me to sign for them. These things have happened so much lately. Everyone knows that I just want to be the best footballer I can be. I feel under pressure, while the most important thing for Ajax is that I sign a new contract. I have been told that I either have to renew or I will be forced to leave. It is not about football, but about money. There has been too much speculation.”
Given the fact that his current deal expires at the end of next season, it remains to be seen how much the Amsterdam giants will be able to command for his departure. One thing is for sure, Kluivert is not happy about the way in which his boyhood club are handling the situation.
(de Volkskrant)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
