Roma and Napoli to duel for Atalanta star: the details
09 May at 11:20Atalanta is fighting for a spot in the next edition of the Champions League and Josip Ilicic has been one of the team's most important players, living his best season at the age of 31 years. The Slovenian attacker could accomplish his goal and also win the Coppa Italia with his club but at the end of the season, he could bid farewell to Bergamo, with two clubs interested in his services.
Roma are planning a revolution after Monchi's departure and Di Francesco's sacking. Many players could leave and many could arrive in Trigoria but a lot will also depend on the choice of the new manager. With Conte and Sarri out of the race the first choice, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, could be Gasperini, who would make Ilicic his transfer market priority.
But there is competition for the former Fiorentina man. Napoli have expressed their interest in the player, with the player appreciated by Carlo Ancelotti as a replacement of some outgoing attackers (Verdi or Mertens could leave).
The Partenopei could also take advantage of the good relationship between the parties and negotiations about Roberto Inglese. However, there is one doubt about Ilicic. It is his age, which does not correspond with the parameters set up by president De Laurentiis.
