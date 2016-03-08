Roma starlet Umar Sadiq is set to make return to Roma after his loan spells at Torino and NAC Breda. The 21-year-old striker failed to impress with the granata but managed five goals and three assists in 12 competitions in the Netherlands.The U-21 Nigeria International was offered a chance to join Rangers Glasgow but decided to reject the offer of Steven Gerrard.“I know many players of my age would not reject the offer to work with Steven Gerrard”, Sadiq said.“Rangers are a club with a great tradition but at the moment I am ahppy in Rome. I hope to be part of the​Sadiq, 21, has not been included in Nigeria’s World Cup squad but hopes to show his qualities in Rome during the next campaign.