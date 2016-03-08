Roma, another player unavailable for the Giallorossi tomorrow
23 October at 17:30Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has received more bad news today, with yet another player unable to play in tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how 28-year-old Italian left-back Davide Santon has been forced to pull out of tomorrow’s game due to a strong fever that has left him incredibly unwell. Therefore, the Portuguese coach has had to call up two youth players to fill the gaps in the squad.
Those players are 18-year-old midfielder Alessio Riccardi and 17-year-old left-back Riccardo Calafiori, both of whom have never made a first team appearance for the Giallorossi so far in their career.
The Giallorossi are currently going through yet another injury crisis, with eight players currently unavailable due to different injuries. The injured list includes former Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Italian midfielder Bryan Cristante, former Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Turkish forward Cengiz Ünder.
Apollo Heyes
