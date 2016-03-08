Roma, appeal to be launched against disqualification of Fonseca
09 October at 10:15Roma are preparing to launch an appeal against the two-game disqualification received by coach Paulo Fonseca following his outburst after the Giallorossi’s game against Cagliari ended, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The Portuguese coach received a red card after exploding with rage upon referee Davide Massa, whom he felt was making decisions against Roma throughout the match.
The defensive basis of the appeal will be focused on the precedent sent by Torino coach Walter Mazzarri. The former Inter coach had already received a yellow card in the Granata’s game against Parma, before later stepping out of the technical area to complain about one of the referee’s decisions, a step that saw him become the first coach in Italy to be sent off under the new rules.
However, the League appreciated that Mazzarri didn’t intend to leave the area and that the punishment was too extreme and overturned the disqualification. Roma will be fighting to prove that Fonseca was in a similar situation and deserves the same treatment.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments