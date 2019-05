The response of the Spaniard, formerly Inter and Napoli, was negative as he is set to renew his contract with the Magpies. A blow for Roma, in other words, as they continue their search for a new manager.

Rafa Benitez has been on the radar of Roma for quite some time. As Chroniclelive.co.uk reports, the manager of Newcastle has even been contacted by the Giallorossi management.