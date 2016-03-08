Roma ask for Calhanoglu: AC Milan's request revealed
11 January at 12:40Roma have asked for Suso, AC Milan responded with Cengiz Under and the Giallorossi respond back with Hakan Calhanoglu. As reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), this is the scenario that took shape on the axis between the two Serie A giants.
After the various summer contacts for the Spanish winger, the two clubs have returned back to the negotiation table. And the recent developments have led to an even wider scale of possibilities between the two clubs, involving players initially not considered.
The Suso-Under swap deal is not expected to take place because the club from the capital also asked for 20 million euros in addition to the Spaniard. But a player who could interest Petrachi is Hakan Calhanoglu.
The request of the Rossoneri management for the Turkish international is 15-18 million euros and the discussion could be deepened in the coming days. Milan can no longer make exceptions and will have to try to seize every opportunity that may arise. There are very few untouchable players for January and Calhanoglu is not among them.
Go to comments