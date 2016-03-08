Roma, banner against Pallotta during NBA game - watch

25 March at 12:50
Roma president James Pallotta is being harshly criticized by Roma fans all around the world. Rossoneri fans seem to have had enough of the American businessman who has been criticized in Rome and in the USA as well.



Last night, a fan showed a banner against Pallotta during the NBA game between Hornets and Celtics at Charlotte's Spectrum Center. Pallotta is one of the shareholders of Boston Celtics and the criticisms for his managing of the club have gone beyond the Italian borders, reaching his home.

