Roma: Batshuayi move depends on Schick transfer

18 August at 19:00
Serie A giants Roma are interested in signing Michy Batshuayi but a move will depend on the future of Patrik Schick.

Batshuayi has never impressed too much ever since he arrived at the club. He has spent loan spells at Valencia and Crystal Palace but finds himself at the fringes of the current Chelsea side under Frank Lampard.

We understand that Roma see Batshuayi as a priority and want to sign a striker, apart from bringing in a suitable partner for Gianluca Mancini.

But a move for Batshuayi will depend on the future of Schick, who has attracted interest from Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund already.

The giallorossi have not made any contact with Chelsea for the Belgian striker, who is a possibility for the club from the Italian capital. No offers have been made for Schick too, as things stand.

 

