Roma beat Everton to secure Bosman deal for out of contract Porto star
18 May at 11:00According to the latest reports across Europe, Roma sporting director Monchi is on the verge of completing the signing of Iván Marcano, whose contract with FC Porto is set to expire at the end of June.
Everton had appeared to be his most likely destination, but it now seems he will put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Giallorossi, which will see him earn €2 million per season.
At 30 years of age, the Spaniard is a vastly experienced central defender, though he is also capable of doing a job at left-back. Having also played for the likes of Villarreal, Olympiacos and Rubin Kazan, he is used to playing several different styles of football, which should make it easier for him to adapt to life in Serie A.
It does of course remain to be seen whether Everton, or any of the other clubs interested in securing his services, make a last-minute offer to prize him away from Monchi’s grasp.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
