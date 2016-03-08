Members of the board at Serie A giants Roma are currently divided over whether to make a move for Steven Nzonzi or not.It is said that Roma are considering a move for the French World Cup winner, but while Monchi is convinced about signing the player, but club president James Pallotta and general manager Mauro Baldissoni are not convinced about the player.They feel giving a wage of 3 million euros a season to a 30-year-old will not be good for the club's finances and they could opt for someone younger.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)