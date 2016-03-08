Roma, Bologna incredibly keen on signing defender in January transfer window
18 December at 17:00Bologna are incredibly keen to sign Roma defender Juan Jesus on loan in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoblu are incredibly keen on the 28-year-old Brazilian defender, who can play as both a left back and a centre back. The player has only made four appearances for the Giallorossi so far this season for a total of 194 minutes, showing how little value is placed in him by coach Paulo Fonseca.
Therefore, the report highlights, Bologna’s sporting director Walter Sabatini is hoping to acquire the player on a loan deal in January, in order to strengthen the club’s defence and give coach Sinisa Mihajlovic more options. The club appreciate Juan Jesus’ speed and tactical flexibility. He is contracted to Roma until 2021 and hasn’t appeared for the Roman club since the end of September.
Apollo Heyes
