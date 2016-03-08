Roma boss Di Francesco: 'Dzeko had the wrong attitude'
02 February at 13:14Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has condemned the behavior of Edin Dzeko, who appeared to have spit on the referee in the giallorossi's 7-1 loss to Fiorentina in mid-week.
Roma got knocked out of the competition following the hammering at the hands of the La Viola, as Federico Chiesa grabbed a massive hat-trick against a side that has been after him for a long time now.
Ahead of Roma's big Serie A game against AC Milan tomorrow, Di Francesco was talking to the press and he was asked about the behavior of Edin Dzeko, who spit on the referee in the defeat to the La Viola.
He said: "He apologized to the whole team, beyond what can be said, one who earns so much, we are men, he has got the wrong attitude and it does not have to happen anymore. In difficulties we must be more united."
While Dzeko was sent off, he has been handed a two-game Coppa Italia ban for his act and has been fined €10,000 for using offensive language to protest a decision of the referee.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments