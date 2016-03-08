Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco had quite the first season at the capital club, taking the club to the Champions League semifinals while securing play in next year's competition with a third place finish in the league.Di Francesco, a year after his arrival in Rome, is ready to renew. As the Corriere dello Sport writes, during the week the announcement could already arrive: he is set to sign a new contract until 2021, with a salary of 3 million.The 48-year-old broke onto the scene while coaching Sassuolo to a sixth-place finish and Europa league play in the 2015-16 season. He was appointed manager of Roma following Luciano Spalletti’s departure in June of 2017.He has been criticized at times for refusing to shift away from his preferred 4-3-3 formation, but he rightly received plenty of credit when his switch to a 4-2-3-1 worked to perfection in Roma’s 3-0 win against Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.