Roma, Cagliari looking to beat Fiorentina to Juan Jesus' signature: the situation
22 January at 11:20Roma defender Juan Jesus is close to leaving Roma, with both Fiorentina and Cagliari keen on the 28-year-old Brazilian defender, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the negotiations between Roma and Fiorentina for the player have reached a stalemate, as there is still no agreement between the two clubs regarding his transfer. Sardinian side Cagliari are looking to take advantage of this and return in the race for the Brazilian, helped by the Rossoblu’s good relationship with the Roman club.
Juan Jesus, who is contracted to the Giallorossi until 2021, has made four appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season, struggling to earn consistent playing time under coach Paulo Fonseca. His last appearance for the Giallorossi came against Atalanta at the end of September. Last season he made 24 appearances for Roma across all competitions, scoring one goal in that time.
Apollo Heyes
