Roma call-ups for the derby against Lazio: Schick and Karsdorp back
01 March at 21:00Roma will face Lazio tomorrow at the Stadio Olimpico in the Derby della Capitale. Eusebio Di Francesco called up these players for one of the decisive matches for the Giallorossi in the race for the Champions League:
Goalkeepers: Olsen, Fuzato, Mirante
Defenders: Karsdorp, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Marcano, Santon, Fazio, Florenzi, Manolas
Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nzonzi, Coric, Zaniolo, Pastore
Attackers: Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Kluivert, El Shaarawy.
