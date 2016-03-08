Roma call-ups for the derby against Lazio: Schick and Karsdorp back

Schick Roma concentrato
01 March at 21:00
Roma will face Lazio tomorrow at the Stadio Olimpico in the Derby della Capitale. Eusebio Di Francesco called up these players for one of the decisive matches for the Giallorossi in the race for the Champions League:

Goalkeepers: Olsen, Fuzato, Mirante

Defenders: Karsdorp, Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Marcano, Santon, Fazio, Florenzi, Manolas

Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nzonzi, Coric, Zaniolo, Pastore

Attackers: Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Kluivert, El Shaarawy.

