Roma, Capello defends Di Francesco: 'He deserves to finish the season'
07 March at 16:30Former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello has spoken to Sky Sport about his former club after the Giallorossi were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last night; losing 3-1 to Porto after extra time in Portugal.
"Di Francesco deserves to finish the season, no-one performs miracles and there is not much time from here to the end. I hope that Rome will not get a new coach, because Di Francesco was a player of mine and I wish him to continue until the end of the year and to have those successes that he deserves because he is a serious and prepared person. Two games, which seem easy on the card, the team must prove they can play and serve six points up."
