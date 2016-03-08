Roma, Cassano criticises the club: 'Americans absent, Baldini does what he wants'

Antonio Cassano has launched a scathing attack on the Roma hierarchy after they parted ways with coach Eusebio Di Francesco and sporting director Monch in recent weeks.

During last night's episode of ‘Tiki Taka’, broadcast on Italia 1, the former Roma player who spent 5 seasons at the club in the early 2000s, attacked the Giallorossi: “It is a scandal to have sent Di Francesco away. Until six months ago he was a God, now he and Monchi have been driven out. The problem is that the Americans are not there and Baldini is in London and does what he likes."