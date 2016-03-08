Roma, Cengiz Under can leave if €40m offer arrive
30 December at 15:35Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are ready to sell winger Cengiz Under in the January transfer window if an offer of €40 million arrive, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turkey international is highly-rated in the football community but has been struggling in the ongoing campaign, largely due to injuries.
As per the latest report, the Rome-based club’s hierarchy are now willing to sell Under in the mid-season transfer window but are demanding €40 million to let go the player.
The 22-year-old has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Turkish club Basaksehir for a reported transfer fee of €14.25 million.
Since then, Under has represented his current club in 75 matches in all competitions, managing to score 15 goals along with providing 11 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, the right-footed winger has managed to score just a single goal in 10 appearances for the club in all competitions.
