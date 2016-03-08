Roma CEO: 'Zaniolo will develop in the best way at Roma'

AS Roma CEO Guido Fienga believes that Roma is the best place for Nicolo Zaniolo's development and that he will develop in the best possible way at the Stadio Olimpico.



Zaniolo has now signed a new contract at the giallorossi, putting pen to paper on the deal after weeks of speculation linking him with moves to Tottenham and Juventus. He will earn 1.5 million euros a season in the new deal.



In an interview that Roma CEO Fienga gave to the club's official website, he said: ''This choice expresses the conviction, shared by the Club and the footballer, that at Roma Zaniolo will be able to develop in the best way those potentials that have ignited enthusiasm of fans over the past season . We are certain that Nicolò will play a leading role in the future of our team."