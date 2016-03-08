Roma, change of deal to send Schick to RB Leipzig
01 September at 17:30Negotiations between Roma and RB Leipzig about Patrik Schick are still ongoing. According to Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, the German side refused the agreement for a loan with an obligation to buy and with time in the transfer window running out, Roma were forced to offer a different deal if they were to offload the 23-year-old Czech striker. The new deal is simply a dry loan for one year, with no obligation to purchase the player.
This comes after a long summer full of speculation and rumour surrounding Schick, whose future with the Giallorossi has looked unlikely under new manager Paulo Fonseca, who wasn’t convinced by the striker upon his arrival to the club. Arriving from Sampdoria in 2017, there were hopes that Schick would light up the capital and become a driving force for the Giallorossi, but unfortunately for Roma fans it never panned out. The player struggled to settle in Rome and has only scored 5 goals in 46 league appearances for the side.
Apollo Heyes
