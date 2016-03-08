AS Roma are interested in Leon Bailey,

According to the Italian outlet, the German international is being scouted by Monchi, who recently completed the signing of Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla.

The winger - who plies his trade at Bayer Leverkusen - has recently been scouted by the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, and is believed to be worth €50 million.

The Jamaican star is believed to be too expensive at that price, especially when Taison (who is older) has already offered his services to Roma and only costs €15 million at most.

The Bayer Leverkusen star netted 12 times last season, and recent reports indicated that Chelsea had taken the lead in the race for the 20-year-old.

Bailey himself told Kicker magazine that there was "tangible interest” when asked about Chelsea and Liverpool.

"What I can say is that my full focus is on developing myself as a young player, and that's what I'll focus on. If a club wants me, my management and Bayer 04 will take care of it."