Roma chasing Icardi dream

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are still interested in signing Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next season.



It is not secret that the Giallorossi are in the market for a striker in the ongoing transfer window and have been linked with Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain.



However, after not receiving a positive sign from the Argentina striker and with Moise Kean leaving the Turin-based club for Everton, Roma have decided to turn their attention to some other option.



As per the new development, the Rome-based club have reignited their interest in Inter’s Icardi and want to sign him in a deal worth of €40 million plus Eden Dzeko.



The club hierarchy is confident of getting the deal done as the Milan-based club have already showed a lot of interest in the former Manchester City striker.



Icardi himself refused to deny speculation with him moving to Stadio Olimpico in a social media chat with fans where he said: "Me at Rome? Who knows…".

