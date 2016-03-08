Roma chasing PSV starlet

16 July at 10:45
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Roma have identified the potential heir to Stephan El Shaarawy at the club: PSV's Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn, 21, has also been tracked by Inter Milan in the past but it is reported that Roma consider him the perfect player to replace the Ital-Egyptian forward who left the capital to sign for Shanghai Shenhua this summer.

