Roma chasing PSV starlet
16 July at 10:45According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Roma have identified the potential heir to Stephan El Shaarawy at the club: PSV's Steven Bergwijn.
Bergwijn, 21, has also been tracked by Inter Milan in the past but it is reported that Roma consider him the perfect player to replace the Ital-Egyptian forward who left the capital to sign for Shanghai Shenhua this summer.
