Roma, Claudia Nainggolan returns to Stadio Olimpico, Dzeko's wife Amra: 'What a force!'

Claudia Nainggolan, wife of Cagliari midfielder Radja Nainggolan, visited the Stadio Olimpico last night to watch Roma’s 2-0 loss against Atalanta alongside Giallorossi striker Edin Dzeko’s wife, Amra.Nainggolan, who recently revealed her battle with cancer earlier this summer, watched the game alongside her friend Amra, as seen on social media.Amra Dzeko made an Instagram post before the game, featuring the pair posing in front of the pitch, with the caption: “What a great love, what an immense force! This woman!”.Nainggolan is currently undergoing chemotherapy to fight the illness.Apollo Heyes