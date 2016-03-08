Roma close in on contract extension of Kolarov
23 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are edging closer towards extending the contract of veteran full-back Aleksandar Kolarov, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Rome-based club and will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs in January as a free-agent if a contract extension is not agreed by then.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy and the player’s camp are edging closer towards extending the contract for another 12 months.
Kolarov has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from English Premier League outfit Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
Since then, the Serbia international has represented his current club in 112 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 17 goals along with providing 18 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, Kolarov has been in impressive form after managing to score five goals along with providing three assists in 22 matches in all competitions.
