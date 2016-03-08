Roma close in on deal for Pau Lopez

05 July at 09:15
Roma are closing on the purchase of goalkeeper Pau Lopez; as Gianluca Petrachi works to bolster the squad ahead of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Robin Olsen failed to impress in goal for the Giallorossi since his arrival last summer and Petrachi has clearly identified the position as in need of reinforcement.

Lopez currently plays for La Liga outfit Real Betis and will likely set the Roman club back around 25 million euros; the goalkeeper earning around 2 million euros per season for the next four years.

