Serie A giants AS Roma have reached an agreement to sign William Banda from French club Lens.The 18-year-old Bianda is a central defender by trade and has already made five first team appearances for the Ligue 2 side. He appeared a total of seven times for Lens last season. He has already appeared seven times for the French Under-18 side.Sky Sports report that Roma have reached an agreement to sign Bianda after Monchi sealed the deal for the player.Roma will pay four million euros to Lens and Bianda will sign a contract till the summer of 2023.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)