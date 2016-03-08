Roma compete with Arsenal for Brahimi

05 July at 11:15
Roma are the latest club to express an interest in Algerian winger Yacine Brahimi, after his contract with Liga NOS side FC Porto expired at the end of June.

Arsenal are thought to be the other team interested in his signature and the tricky Algerian could prove to be an exciting addition for either the Gunners or the Giallorossi.

It appears as though Roma, however, will likely only pursue Brahimi if they send Stephan El Shaarawy to China, a deal which has looked to be an on-off situation so far this summer.

