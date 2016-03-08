Roma compete with Inter and Napoli for Italian targets

Roma are already plotting their summer moves; as the club look to add a player per department to the Giallorossi side.The first player that Roma are interested in signing is Torino forward Andrea Belotti. Torino president Urbano Cairo has set Belotti's price at over €100m in the past but, as the forward is not in great form, this could go down. Roma will have to compete with Napoli and West Ham for Belotti's signature.In the midfield department, the Giallorossi are looking to repeat the case of Zaniolo and steal an unwanted midfielder from AC Milan. Manuel Locatelli, currently on loan at Sassuolo with an option for the neroverdi to buy the midfielder permanently, is also on Roma's shopping list.Finally, in defence, Roma are looking at high-flying Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini. The young central defender is a target of Inter Milan and Bayern Munich but it is thought to be Roma who lead the race for his signature.

