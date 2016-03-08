Roma, concrete interest in for former Man United winger Januzaj
24 January at 16:15Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are interested in signing Spanish club Real Sociedad’s winger Adnan Januzaj in the January transfer window, as per Sky Italy.
The Rome-based club have been in the market to sign a winger in the ongoing transfer window as they look to cement their spot in the top-four this season.
In the recent past, Roma have been linked with English Premier League giants Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri but the Reds have turned down the loan offer for the former Bayern Munich winger as they are only interested in letting the player leave on a permanent deal worth of £25.5 million.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy has now turned their attention towards Januzaj who currently has a contract with the Spanish club till the summer of 2022.
The 24-year-old has been with Sociedad since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Manchester United for a reported transfer fee of €8.5 million.
