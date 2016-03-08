Roma confirm signing of Turkish defender

Serie A giants Roma have confirmed the signing of Turkish defender Meret Cetin.



In an official statement released by the club, they said: "AS Roma SpA announces that it has acquired outright the sports performance rights of the player Yıldırım Mert Çetin, from Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü Derneği, against a fixed fee of 3 million euro.



"Furthermore, in the event of a future transfer of the Footballer, AS Roma will recognize the Turkish club an amount equal to 10% of the sale price in excess of 5 million euros. A contract was signed with the footballer until 30 June 2024."



Despite this, the giallorossi are still after a central defender as a move for Dejan Lovren has fell through.