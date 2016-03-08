Roma confirm signing of Turkish defender

16 August at 18:10
Serie A giants Roma have confirmed the signing of Turkish defender Meret Cetin.

In an official statement released by the club, they said:  "AS Roma SpA announces that it has acquired outright the sports performance rights of the player Yıldırım Mert Çetin, from Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü Derneği, against a fixed fee of 3 million euro. 

"Furthermore, in the event of a future transfer of the Footballer, AS Roma will recognize the Turkish club an amount equal to 10% of the sale price in excess of 5 million euros. A contract was signed with the footballer until 30 June 2024."

Despite this, the giallorossi are still after a central defender as a move for Dejan Lovren has fell through.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.