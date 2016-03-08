Roma consider Higuain alternatives

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are evaluating alternatives for striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to multiple reports in the media.



The Giallorossi are in the market to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign and have identified Higuain as the ideal player to replace outgoing Eden Dzeko.



However, as per earlier reports, the Argentina international is not keep on the move and would prefer to stay in Turin and fight for his place.



Therefore, despite having the former Napoli striker as their number one target, the Rome-based club are now evaluating alternatives as well and have identified young Lille OSC forward Rafael Leão.



The French club valued the highly-rated 20-year-old at around €40 million, whereas Roma will look to seal the deal in €30 million plus add ons.



Other than Leão, Roma are also considering a move for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, as per Leggo. The 34-year-old is now a free agent and has also attracted interest from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.

