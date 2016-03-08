Roma consider Juventus defender as alternative to Alderweireld
01 August at 21:30After a deal initially looked to be on the cards, the chances of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld joining Serie A side Roma from Tottenham Hotspur have looked increasingly slim.
Spurs are now demanding a fee of around €28m for the defender's signature, whilst the Giallorossi appear hesitant to pay any more than €20m.
Therefore, the club are looking at potential replacements. One of the players on Gianluca Petrachi's short-list is Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani. After the arrivals of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt, Rugani's place at the club looks to be under fire, with the club reportedly open to selling him this summer.
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the centre-back but now it appears that Roma could be amongst the frontrunners for his signature, given they miss out on their pursuit of Alderweireld.
