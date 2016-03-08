Roma consider Juventus defender as alternative to Alderweireld

01 August at 21:30
After a deal initially looked to be on the cards, the chances of Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld joining Serie A side Roma from Tottenham Hotspur have looked increasingly slim.

Spurs are now demanding a fee of around €28m for the defender's signature, whilst the Giallorossi appear hesitant to pay any more than €20m.

Therefore, the club are looking at potential replacements. One of the players on Gianluca Petrachi's short-list is Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani. After the arrivals of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt, Rugani's place at the club looks to be under fire, with the club reportedly open to selling him this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the centre-back but now it appears that Roma could be amongst the frontrunners for his signature, given they miss out on their pursuit of Alderweireld.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.