Roma considering Lovern alternatives: report

18 August at 13:35
Italian Serie A side AS Roma are in the market to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the next season, but till now they have faced different problems.

The Rome-based club have been linked heavily with a move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, but the valuation of €30 million for the 30-year-old by the reigning European champions is proving too much for the Serie A outfit.

Therefore, as per the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are looking for alternatives and have identified Torino centre-backs Armando Izzo and Nicolas Nkoulou as the perfect fit.

It is believed that the Giallorossi are more inclined towards signing Izzo, but it is yet to be seen if both clubs can agree on a deal for the player.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.