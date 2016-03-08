Roma considering Lovern alternatives: report

Italian Serie A side AS Roma are in the market to strengthen their defensive line ahead of the next season, but till now they have faced different problems.



The Rome-based club have been linked heavily with a move for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren, but the valuation of €30 million for the 30-year-old by the reigning European champions is proving too much for the Serie A outfit.



Therefore, as per the Corriere dello Sport, Roma are looking for alternatives and have identified Torino centre-backs Armando Izzo and Nicolas Nkoulou as the perfect fit.



It is believed that the Giallorossi are more inclined towards signing Izzo, but it is yet to be seen if both clubs can agree on a deal for the player.

