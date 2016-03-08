Roma considering Suso move but Milan unconvinced with swap deal: the latest

14 July at 10:45
The future of Suso at AC Milan is increasingly uncertain. Coach Marco Giampaolo publicly praised him and intends to test him in the attacking midfielder role but according to reports from Tuttosport, this does not exclude that the Spaniard can end up on the market.

Because if Milan were faced with a particularly profitable proposal, the club would have no problem depriving themselves of the attacker. For Suso, in fact, the same as for Donnarumma is valid: his stay would be welcome but if the right offer arrives, he could leave.

He has a 38 million euros release clause set for foreign clubs but the Rossoneri could still sit at the negotiating table even for a lower amount (30-35 million). Money that would generate a substantial capital gain.

Milan, therefore, would like to monetize as much as possible from Suso's potential sale and does not seem interested in counterparts. Roma are very much interested in the player and Patrik Schick could reportedly be proposed as a counterpart, as the player is liked by Giampaolo. However, the idea does not particularly excite the Rossoneri management and is unlikely to materialize.

