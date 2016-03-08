Roma contact entourage of Tottenham star
01 October at 17:55Inter had followed him for a long time last summer, but eventually, he remained at Tottenham. Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele, who has a contract expiring in June next year, is still on the market and now another Italian team is expressing interest in his services.
According to asromalive.it, there was contact between the entourage of the Belgian midfielder and the representatives of the Giallorossi during the match between Inter and Tottenham at the San Siro. The player is also of interest for several teams in China.
Dembele has been a stable performer for Tottenham since his arrival in 2012. The player has collected 245 appearances so far, netting 10 goals and assisting another 12 across all competitions.
He is also an important player for the Belgian national team. Dembele debuted for his country in 2006 and has ever since collected 82 caps for the Red Devils, scoring 5 goals in the process.
Go to comments