Roma, contract renewal offered to Kolarov
04 September at 12:15Aleksandar Kolarov’s summer was full of speculation and rumour surrounding his future. The 33-year-old Roma full-back received a lot of requests and interest in him, but in the end the Serbian defender decided to remain with the Giallorossi. Now, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, the club’s Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi has already offered the player a renewal of his current contract. Due to expire in June 2020, the Roman club are keen to avoid a case similar to Edin Dzeko this summer and instead tie the player down in the capital.
Kolarov helped Roma secure a draw in the ever-bitter Roman derby last week, in a game that Roma looked more likely to lose than win. The former Lazio man joined Roma in 2017 after spending 7 years in the Premier League with Manchester City and has made 92 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring 14 goals and assisting 15 during this time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments