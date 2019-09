Roma, contract renewal offered to Kolarov

Aleksandar Kolarov’s summer was full of speculation and rumour surrounding his future. The 33-year-old Roma full-back received a lot of requests and interest in him, but in the end the Serbian defender decided to remain with the Giallorossi. Now, as reported by the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com , the club’s Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi has already offered the player a renewal of his current contract. Due to expire in June 2020, the Roman club are keen to avoid a case similar to Edin Dzeko this summer and instead tie the player down in the capital.Kolarov helped Roma secure a draw in the ever-bitter Roman derby last week, in a game that Roma looked more likely to lose than win. The former Lazio man joined Roma in 2017 after spending 7 years in the Premier League with Manchester City and has made 92 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring 14 goals and assisting 15 during this time.Apollo Heyes