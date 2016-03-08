Roma could allow star duo to leave
24 June at 13:45Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking to sell star duo Diego Perotti and Stephan El-Shaarawy this summer to bring in quality replacements.
The giallorossi finished third in the Serie A last summer and made it to the UEFA Champions League for next season. The club reached the semi-finals of the Champions League by knocking Barcelona out in the quarter-finals of the competition, but lost closely to Premier League giants Liverpool.
Il Messegero report that Roma are looking to sell Perotti and El-Shaarawy this summer.
The club is eyeing Domenico Berardi and Hakim Ziyech or Emil Forsberg as a replacement for the star duo, with deals for the first two very much possible and already on the cards.
Forsberg will be a luxury and will be tough to get, but Ziyech and Berardi are very much gettable for the giallorossi and have already drawn links with the club.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments