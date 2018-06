Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly looking to sell star duo Diego Perotti and Stephan El-Shaarawy this summer to bring in quality replacements.The giallorossi finished third in the Serie A last summer and made it to the UEFA Champions League for next season. The club reached the semi-finals of the Champions League by knocking Barcelona out in the quarter-finals of the competition, but lost closely to Premier League giants Liverpool.Il Messegero report that Roma are looking to sell Perotti and El-Shaarawy this summer.The club is eyeing Domenico Berardi and Hakim Ziyech or Emil Forsberg as a replacement for the star duo, with deals for the first two very much possible and already on the cards.Forsberg will be a luxury and will be tough to get, but Ziyech and Berardi are very much gettable for the giallorossi and have already drawn links with the club. Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)