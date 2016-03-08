Roma could move for Barcelona goalkeeper
04 July at 10:25Reports from Spain say that Serie A giants Roma are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen this summer.
Cillessen joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2016 for a fee of about 15 million euros. Since then, he has only become a second choice at the club, with Marc Andre ter Stegen the current first choice.
Mundo Deportivo say that Roma are interested in signing Cillessen this summer and want to replace Alisson with the Dutchman.
The Catalan side have put a 35 million euros price tag on the goalkeeper, who wants to leave this summer in search of more first team opportunities.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
