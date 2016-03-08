Roma could offer El Shaarawy plus cash to sign Juventus target
11 July at 21:00Serie A giants Roma are reportedly looking to offer Stephan El Shaarawy plus cash in an attempt to sign Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa.
The Italian winger has become one of the most wanted youngsters in the Serie A and has attracted interest from a host of big Italian clubs already, including Juventus. He made 36 Serie A appearances last season, scoring six times and assisting five times.
Corriere dello Sport report that Roma are under the pressure of selling players to sign players and could offer Stephan El Shaarawy plus cash to sign Chiesa.
Fiorentina have made it clear to Roma that they want 70 million euros to part ways with the youngster and the giallorossi feel that offering cash plus the former AC Milan man could be enough to sign the winger.
Monchi really likes Chiesa and feels he could be the perfect winger that Roma need.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
