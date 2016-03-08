Roma could swap Arsenal star with Schick
10 November at 11:45Serie A giants AS Roma could reportedly look to swap Patrik Schick with Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, with the Welshman set to leave the club on a free transfer.
The giallorossi are prepared to sell Schick in January, with Sampdoria and Atalanta being possible destinations. Corriere dello Sport state that Arsenal, who are looking to sign a forward in January could look to sign Schick by offering Ramsey in exchange.
While Roma will be happy to sign Ramsey, the Welshman wants to stay at the Emirates till the end of the season. It is unlikely that a swap deal happens, but it is a possibility.
